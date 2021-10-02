Gunmen Murder Herdsman In Kwara

Suspected gunmen Friday murdered a herder in Ago Are, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident is coming some months after the deceased’s brother was killed in a similar fashion.

In the fresh attack, the assailants in their large numbers stormed the premises of the deceased and shot him at close range, leaving him in the pool of his blood.

The motive for the latest incident could not be established last night.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we got the report on Friday through our divisional officer in the town about another attack in Ago Are. This time around, a Fulani herdsman simply known as Ibrahim was attacked and killed,” he said.

The PRO further added that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators of the criminal act.

According to him, NSCDC will work with other security agencies to bring the assailants to justice.