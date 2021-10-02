There Is No Excuse Why Nigerians Are Extremely Poor After 61 Years – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed that there is no reason the masses in Nigeria are battling extreme poverty when the country is blessed with an abundance of resources.

Atiku stated this in his Independence Day statement on Friday.

He stated that it was regrettable that despite the nation’s vast oil resources, extreme poverty and joblessness have remained persistent.

“There is no excuse that 61 years after independence, extreme poverty is still staring the ordinary citizen in the face,” he lamented.

The former vice president called on the government at all levels to push policies that would lead to improved standards of living for the average Nigerian.

“If this is done, I am confident that the future ahead of us will be brighter and better,” he stated.