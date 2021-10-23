“I Am The Breadwinner Of My Family” – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed that she is the breadwinner of her family.

The movie star disclosed this in her lengthy tribute to her late mother on Instagram.

“Exactly one month today I lost my Best friend..23_09_2021. A day I will never forget in a flash. Mummy you were my Back bone. I remember you called me on the 19th and said a short prayer that touched my soul. Did you know you would leave 23rd? Only God knows. But I promise to keep up ur legacy. Mummy, a lot of people had nice things to say about you. I am proud to be your child Afianma. Yes you are Gone but never forgotten. You taught me how to hustle like a man hence the reason a lot doubt my age because I look older due to hustle and bustle. I took all the insult on the gram just so you don’t lack anything. I was useless for weeks when you passed but you said to me, ‘NKECHI Stand up. Don’t let my family name go down like that’. I have a large family to take care of. Yes I am the bread winner of my family – a title I am not ashamed nor afraid to carry because for years I have carried it diligently and made sure both my extended family lacks nothing,” the actress wrote.

