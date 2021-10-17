I Am Tired Of How Nigerians Treat Each Other – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Leo Da Silva, has said that he is tired of how Nigerians treat each other.

According to the reality TV star, he decided to give someone a lift only for the person to reward him by dropping a silent fart inside his ac chilling car without any apologies at all.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to tweet about his experience.

He wrote, “Can’t believe I just decided to give someone a lift and the person dropped a silent fart inside my ac chilling car. No apologies, the person just frowned all through like my nose does not work. I am so tired of how we treat each other as Nigerians.”

