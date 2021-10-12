“I spent over N4Million on my teeth” – Pere reveals

Reality star Pere Egbi has become a topic of discussion on social media after he recently revealed that he spent over 4 million naira (10,000 dollars) on tooth whitening alone.

He made this disclosure on Monday, 11th October during an Instagram live interview with Pepperroom.

The 35-year-old stated that he needed a white tooth and had to go for it regardless of the cost.

He said:

“I wanted a white teeth and then I felt like why not just get it done. Like If you want something so bad you just have to go for it.

“So, yes, I spent 10 thousand dollars on dental health in 2020 and I have no regrets about it,”