APC Congress: Niger Gov Asks Political Appointees To Resign

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has directed all political appointees interested in contesting or emerging as consensus candidate at all levels of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resign their appointments.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, announced this directive in a statement issued on Monday.

Ibrahim said the directive was in compliance with the constitution of the APC.

He enjoined those affected to comply with the directive.

The ruling party has scheduled October 16 for its nationwide State Congresses to elect party officials at that level.