I’m not entertaining any news about my past ever again – Boma

Boma Akpore, a reality TV personality, has just issued a warning to his opponents, stating that any discussion of his past will not be entertained by him.

He claims that the Devil uses talking about one’s past to cause individuals to lose concentration on their future.

Boma used his Instagram Stories earlier today, Saturday October 30, to issue a warning to both his critics and fans.

As he puts it:

“Irrespective of who you are, I’m not entertaining any news about my past ever again.

When the devil keeps asking you to look at your past, there’s something in your future he doesn’t want you to see.”

