“I Spend So Much Money On My Friends,” Bobrisky Says As He Splashes Dollars On BBNaija’s Khloe At Her Birthday Party

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has said that he is the type of person to spend a lot of money on his friends to make them happy.

The controversial drag queen said this in the caption of the short video clip he posted on his Instagram page.

In the video, the self-proclaimed Male Barbie could be seen making it rain on BBNaija 2018 Double Wahala season star, Khloe at her lavish birthday party.

“Dis is how bad bitches roll @kokobykhloe birthday last night. I spend so much on my few friends. Dis could be you collecting all my money but hate won’t allow you see good people,” Bobrisky wrote.

