“Give Opportunity To African Children, Not Donations” – Singer Mr Eazi

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, alias Mr Eazi, has said that organizations need to stop creating $1 donations for African children.

The music star berated such organizations who create these donations but are still practising racism behind closed doors.

“I hope yall got permission to use this beautiful African kid to market this! If you wanna give! Give and stop this BS! I’m tired of organisations who can simply write the cheque and do actual stuff use it for cheap “feel good” marketing! I have been racially profiled multiple times at hakassan!! So you can imagine how annoyed I am to see that same restaurant is forming “give 1 pound to African children“” he wrote.

