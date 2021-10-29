Singer Mr Eazi Reacts As Ghana’s President Follows Him On Twitter

Popular Ghanaian-Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, alias Mr Eazi, could not contain his excitement after the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo followed him on Twitter.

The music entrepreneur and artist took to his Instagram page to share screenshot evidence of the verified Twitter account of Ghana’s president following him on the microblogging platform.

“Ah I just saw this now!! Please nobody should think of me without my permission. I’m not you people’s mate!!!” he wrote.

Sharing another screenshot evidence of the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame following his account on Twitter, Mr Eazi added, “From now on, you people should not speak to me directly anymore!! I’m gonna frame this hehe.”

Read Also: I Am The King Of Afro Dancehall – Mr Eazi