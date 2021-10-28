“My Ex-Sugar Daddy Bought Me A House Worth N45m” – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has revealed that his ex-lover gave him 45 million naira to purchase a new house.

Bobrisky took to his Snapchat to reveal this. He wrote, “I see many girls so broke in the name of relationship. I wonder what are they doing in the relationship when the dude is not spoiling you. Well all hands are not equal. If you think a guy taking you to club and giving you 500k after fucking you is spoiling, then you are stupid!!!! If you think a guy traveling with you to Dubai to fuck you is spoiling you, then you need a slap from me. I bought my first house 5 years ago, my ex sugar daddy then supported me with 40 million. When I told him I saw a house I want to buy, he was so impressed and gave me 45 million instead of 40 million. That is what I call love.”

Read Also: I’m The Most Talked About In Africa – Bobrisky