BBNaija’s Angel Slams Troll Who Mocked Her For Not Bagging Deals

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Angel Smith, has slammed a troll who mocked her for not bagging any deals since her exit from the Big Brother Naija house.

The troll lambasted the reality TV star on Twitter where she wrote about dancing on a yacht.

“Dancing on a yacht in heels while it’s moving. Nobody touching my knees,” Angel tweeted.

“Your mates are bagging deals worth $300k, you’re here dancing on a yacht, so pathetic,” the troll lashed at her.

“Clearly you’re not part of my mates or you’d have bagged your own deal too. Sit your ass down,” Angel fired back.

