“Angel Is The Real Winner Of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye,” Says Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has said that BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Angel is the real winner of season six and not White Money.

According to the self-proclaimed investigative journalist, Angel is strategically boosting her brand to become the next biggest thing after Ebuka.

In her words:

“As much as I see Whitemoney as a leader and strategic take charge guy, Angel is the real winner in #BBNaijaShineYaEye. The young lady is strategically boosting her brand and may be the next biggest thing after Ebuka. White Money should run for office in his state. He will win!!”

