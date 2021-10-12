BBNaija’s White Money Lands In Hospital

Winner of the sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija show, Hazel Oyeye Onou, popularly known as White Money, is currently in hospital.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, the reality star was seen sleeping on a hospital bed with an intravenous drip being administered on him.

“Good morning. Break in transmission. We will be back shortly”.

He won the N90 million Grand Prize of the show which ended on October 4, 2021.

White Money has been on media rounds since then, sharing his thoughts and plans with the public.