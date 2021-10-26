Why I’m Returning To The UK, BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Reveals

BBNaija Lockdown former housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has revealed why he is returning to the UK.

The billionaire heir made the disclosure via his official Twitter account while replying to questions from his fans.

A fan asked, “Morning Kiddy. When are you heading back to the UK??”

“Very soon! Apparently I’m stealing everyone’s shine in Abuja and some people cannot come out of hiding until Kiddwaya is gone,” the reality TV star replied.

The Benue State-born reality TV star also disclosed what he has learned about himself in the past year.

“What have you learned about yourself in the past year,” another fan asked.

Kiddwaya replied, “That in this Nigeria, all I have to do is sneeze and tears will be shed today, tomorrow and next week.”

