BBNaija’s Angel Celebrates Paying For Her First Permanent Apartment

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Angel Smith, has taken to social media to celebrate paying for her first permanent apartment – a four bedroom apartment.

The 21-year-old reality TV star took to her Twitter account to tweet about the achievement.

“I don’t know if now is a good time but I wanted to share my win with y’all and tell y’all that I just paid rent for my first permanent apartment. And it’s a 4 bedroom apartment y’all. I have my own space,” Angel tweeted on Wednesday.

