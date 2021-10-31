Na mumu dey fall in love – BBNaija star, Angel

BBNaija star, Angel has made a controversial assertion that it is only blockheaded people who fall in love.

The beautiful reality TV show star who is also a writer made this known in a recent post she made on her personal social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post she made reads;

“Na mumu dey fall in love.”

The post got some reactions due to its controversial nature and what most people asked was whether she (Angel) has ever fallen in love before. See some of the reactions below;

@KemisolaFloren3 – Love is a beautiful thing, if expressed with who reciprocate. Love is a very sweet feelings

@Vesh320032 – I remember the time U and Cross made promise to leave each other wen u guyz we’re finding perfect name for ur Spa together. Dey gallant plz

@OlaitanOlabisi2 – You be mumu also for trying fall in love back then with cross.

michaelemenon – E no work for you no mean say e no go work for another person

bigfhem – Damaged generation🥺 love is beautiful don’t let no one tell u otherwise

meetdejesus – Na mumu go listen to u

_whiteman_89 – You can’t give what you don’t have & LOVE isn’t for everybody

bridgetteb134 – Na she be the mumu

densu_100 – Alarm no reach your side 😂

iamfaithgowon – Lie from the pit of hell😂😂😂

iam_iamolusola – Na pple like u dey fall easily

omolafestyle08 – Don’t listen to her o…

sandy_kayc – Na mumu go listen to you o😂😂

gloryephraim61 – Real hot girl shit🥵🥵😂

