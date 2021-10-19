Indian woman claims she gave birth to her first child at age 70

An Indian woman claims to have had her first child at the age of 70.

Jivunben Rabari is believed to be one of the oldest first-time mothers in the world after she and her husband Maldhari, 75, welcomed their son.

They showed off the child to reporters as they said he had been conceived through IVF.

Rabari has said she does not have ID to prove her age, but told reporters it was 70, which would make her one of the oldest first mothers in the world.

However, another Indian woman, Erramatti Mangayamma, is believed to be the oldest after having twin girls in September 2019 at the age of 74.

Rabari and Maldhari, from a small village called Mora in Gujurat, India, have been married for 45 years and have been trying unsuccessfully for a baby for decades. They were able to have a child through IVF, which can be effective after menopause. The couple’s doctor Naresh Bhanushali said it was “one of the rarest cases I have ever seen”.

Dr Bhanushali said: ‘When they first came to us, we told them that they couldn’t have a child at such an old age, but they insisted.

“They said that many of their family members did it as well. This is one of the rarest cases I have ever seen.”

There have been several instances of women into their 60s and 70s having children through IVF in India.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria