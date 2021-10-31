IPOB Disowns Biafra National Guard

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disassociated itself from the activities of a group known as the Biafra National Guard (BNG).

Condemning the activities of the group in a statement on yesterday, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, pointed out that the actions of the Biafra National Guard do not conform with the fundamental objectives of IPOB, maintaining that IPOB is still a peaceful movement unlike the BNG.

He said: “We have observed the unpatriotic and nefarious activities of this group and we hereby unequivocally dissociate ourself from the group and its activities.

“This group has no link whatsoever with IPOB and doesn’t work for IPOB. IPOB has nothing to do with any group associated with criminality. Our mandate is peaceful restoration of Biafra, anything other than this will have nothing to do with us.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu does not encourage criminality or any action injurious to the people of Biafra. We don’t encourage extortion or forceful collection of fuel and other lubricants from any petrol station in Biafra land. This is criminality that cannot be condoned in Biafra land.”

Powerful, therefore, threatened that IPOB would deal with any group usurping the process of Biafra restoration, saying that it is not ruled out that politicians my be behind such groups.

“IPOB also abhors hostage taking and demand for ransom which is a common characteristic of Fulani terrorists and Fulani herdsmen and any group associated with such criminality in Biafra land will be resisted by IPOB.

“Anybody or group caught in such barbaric act will be seriously dealt with. Some evil politicians are using criminally minded elements to foment trouble in our land,” he said.

Powerful also warned those using his name and that of IPOB to dupe politicians and members of the public in Anambra State of their money, saying they should desist from it or face dare consequences.