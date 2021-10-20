Kaduna Issues Ultimatum For Civil Servants To Receive COVID vaccine

Kaduna State government has announced a 12-day ultimatum for all civil servants in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ultimatum was announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesperson to the Kaduna governor.

He stated that all civil servants are expected to be vaccinated by October 31, after which they will be denied entry into government offices if found not to have complied with the directive.

“The Kaduna State Government will from 31st October 2021 require compliance with Covid-19 protocols, especially facemasks and vaccination, for access to its offices,” the statement reads.

“The Ministry of Health has since commenced the vaccination of all civil servants, and this is expected to be completed by 31st October 2021. All civil servants are required to be vaccinated by that date.

“Visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards. Given the limited supply of vaccines that are currently available, visitors that have not yet been vaccinated will, in the interim, be permitted entry upon presentation of evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for the purpose of vaccination, while wearing their facemasks.”

Adekeye said the decision was taken following a review by the Kaduna COVID-19 task force, and urged residents to ensure strict adherence to the protocol for preventing the spread of infections.