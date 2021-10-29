Kwara Government Evacuates Waste From Illegal Dumpsites



The Kwara State Government today began the evacuation of refuse dumped at illegal dumpsites in the city of Ilorin the state capital.

This was part of government efforts to ensure wellness of the citizenry through a neat and tidy environment.

Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe who deployed the State Government Waste Management Social Intervention team to these sites said the exercise became necessary to better the society.

It was gathered that one these illegal dumpsites is at New Yidi Road which has been constituting nuisance to residents and passer-by.

While ensuring adequate evacuation of waste, the commissioner admonished the residents to always endeavours to patronize commercial waste contractors and stop disposing refuse anyhow.

Banigbe also declared to Kwarans as well as the waste contractors that Sokoto Ayekale remains the only legal dumpsite in the state, saying patronising any other anywhere is an offence punishable under law.