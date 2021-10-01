Last 18 Months, Most Difficult In Nigeria’s History -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the last 18 months as the most difficult period in Nigeria’s history.

Buhari stated this in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st independence on Friday.

“The past 18 months have been some of the most difficult periods in the history of Nigeria.

“Since the civil war, I doubt whether we have seen a period of more heightened challenges than what we have witnessed in this period,” he said.

He stated that the original priorities for 2020 were to continue stabilising the economy following the deep recession, while restoring peace in areas confronted with security challenges.

He pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on all nations forced his administration to shift gears and re-strategise.