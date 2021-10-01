Independence Day: Jonathan Urges Nigerians To Be Optimistic

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has appealed to Nigerians to be optimistic about the future of the country, despite the challenges currently it faces.

Jonathan made the appeal in his goodwill message issued on Thursday in Abuja to Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary.

He stated that the nation held abundant promises for the citizens, adding that Nigeria has what it takes to overcome today’s threats and trials.

Jonathan also challenged leaders and the citizens to re-dedicate themselves to the virtues of equity, justice, tolerance and strive to give their best for the good of the nation.

He described Independence Day as a day of freedom that provides an opportunity to reflect on the country’s progress, celebrate its humble attainments and ponder over those dreams yet to be fulfilled.

“I join all citizens to celebrate the 61st Independence Anniversary of our great nation, Nigeria. As we mark this day of freedom, it allows us to reflect on our progress, celebrate our humble attainments and ponder over those dreams that are yet to be fulfilled.

“We will never lose hope in our country and in our indomitable spirit and capacity to overcome difficult times, seize the moment and conquer,” Jonathan said.