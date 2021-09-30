Independence Day: Abdulsalami Asks FG To Recruit More Personnel To Tackle Insecurity

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has called for the recruitment of more personnel into the security agencies to tackle the challenges in the country.

He stated this while addressing reporters ahead of the 61st independence anniversary of the nation.

He stated that equipping the security agencies with modern tools will go a long way to tackle insecurity in the land.

“More could be done – by strengthening our security forces, by increasing the number of people who are involved in security,” the former Nigerian leader said on Tuesday at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

“That means there should be more recruitment into the security forces and equipping them adequately so that they can face the challenge of providing security of life and property in the country.”