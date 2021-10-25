Makinde: Some High-Profile Suspects Were Held In Breached Oyo Prison

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde has revealed that some high-profile criminal suspects were being detained at the Abolongo medium custodial centre in the state.

Speaking on Sunday when he visited the correctional centre alongside Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, the governor stated that there is an ongoing investigation on the incident.

Makinde, however, did not reveal the identity of the suspects, neither did he say if they were among the escaped inmates.

“About the high-profile suspects here, people are very quick to start talking about conspiracy theories. What I can say is that the investigation is still on. Yes, there were high profile criminals that were held in this facility,” Makinde said.

“Again, I will appeal that our people should be calm. We have challenges around the country – banditry, insurgency and terrorism. And we can only deal with those issues when we have the people in alignment with what the leadership is trying to do.”