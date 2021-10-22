Naval Base Returned To Baga, Says Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has disclosed that the naval base has been returned to Baga.

He stated this at a media briefing on Friday after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the statehouse.

According to him, he informed the President that the Chief of Naval Staff has ensured the return of the naval base to Baga last month.

He also requested additional support from the President to appropriately deal with the rising number of ISWAP members operating in the southern and northern part of the state.