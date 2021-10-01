Nigeria@61: Abdulsalami Abubakar Asks Citizens To Remain Hopeful

Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has stated that the country has attained a milestone that deserves to be celebrated.

General Abubakar asked Nigerians to remain hopeful and firm, pointing out that the country must remain united despite its numerous challenges.

He gave the charge while addressing journalists at his uphill top residence in Minna, Niger State.

The former Head of State also commended the security forces for the sacrifices he says they have made in the fight against insurgency, banditry, and other forms of crime.