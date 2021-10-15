Nigerian Govt To Pay Gratuities Of 102 Ex-Biafran Soldiers — Magashi

The Military Pension Board has captured no fewer than 102 ex-Biafran soldiers who were granted presidential pardons for payment of gratuity and other emoluments.

The Minister of Defence, Salihi Magashi made the disclosure at the ministerial briefing to flag-off the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Army War College.

Explaining why only 102 of the war veterans were captured for the payment, Mr Magashi said the war ended 51 years ago and many of those involved are no more alive.

He however urged those with genuine complaints to come forward with their claims for consideration.

He said: “Payment of pensions and gratuities to retired military personnel is now prompt and regular.

“In line with the anti-corruption stand of the present administration, the Ministry of Defence in conjunction with the Military Pension Board conducts regular verification exercise for Military pensioners.

“The exercise is intended to streamline and check leakages in the system. It will interest you to know that the Military Pension Board just concluded the documentation of ex-Biafran service personnel totaling 102 who were pardoned by Mr. President.

“The Ministry would continue to engage the pensioners through relevant organs like the Nigerian Legion, the Veteran Affairs Division and the Military Pension Board to ensure that Government obligations to them are met.”