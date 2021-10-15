“The Internet Has Been Polluted By Agents Of Darkness,” Actress Ifemelu Dike Tells Christians

Nollywood actress, Ifemelu Dike has told Christians to be careful of what they consume on the internet because it has been polluted by agents of darkness.

According to the movie star, the devil is on the loose massively recruiting his end time agents so Christians have to be very careful of who they follow and what content they feed their minds with.

“I’m referring to Christian brethren. Some so called influencers and content creators have thrown caution to the wind all for traffic. There is so much nakedness, gay content, flirting etc. The internet space has been polluted by agents of darkness,” she wrote on her Insta-Stories.