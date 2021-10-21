NRC Halts Operations On Abuja Kaduna Route

The Nigeria Railway Corporation has suspended train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route.
The corporation took the decision after the vandalisation of its rail track.
Information Nigeria had reported how some Kaduna-bound passengers were forced to return to Abuja after their inability to get to their destination as a result of the damage on the track.
Although some persons, including Shehu Sani, a former senator, attributed the incident to bandits, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Mr. Fidet Okhiria, blamed vandals for the act.
In a statement on its website on Thursday, NRC said services had been suspended on Abuja-Kaduna route for the safety of passengers and crew members.
According to the corporation efforts were being put in place to ensure absolute safety along the route.
It added that further information concerning the suspension will be conveyed to the public shortly.