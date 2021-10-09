PDP: No Southern Candidate Can Win 2023 Presidential Election – Dokpesi

Media mogul and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has expressed that no Southern candidate can win the 2023 presidential election.

He stated this during an interview with Daily Trust on Saturday.

He expressed that there is no candidate from the South that can be fielded in the election that will be supported by Northerners.

Dokepsi said, “The South East cannot win the election for the PDP that is just the truth of the matter. I don’t beat around the bush; I treat issues as they are and as I understand them.

“There is no candidate from the South East, even I dare say there is no candidate from the South that you put in the North today that will be able to win. It is going to be a humongous challenge.

“If we are the Nigerians, I want us to be, if we believe in the unity of Nigeria and we also believe in equity, justice, and fairness, there is no reason we should not give it to the South East if the slot is given to the South. However, is there equity, justice, and fairness in Nigeria’s politics? The answer is NO! So, don’t let us over flog the matter.

“I think that whoever emerges as the president of Nigeria would have to compensate the people of the South East if truly, we want the emergence of the new Nigeria.”

When asked whether he wants his party to zone the presidency to the North for 2023, he said, “That is what I have stated!”

He further stated that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is the candidate to beat for the presidential election in 2023.

“Am I stopping anybody from supporting whoever they want? I stand firm to state that Atiku Abubakar is the candidate to beat in 2023. He is competent, he is a liberal northerner, who is ready to sacrifice.

“He is not coming there to amass wealth or looking for a name. He is coming to serve Nigeria. He is religion-tolerant, tribal-tolerant to all parts of the country. I don’t know of any state or major town in Nigeria that Atiku can’t boast of more than 10 friends, so, that is the calibre of person to lead Nigeria.

“I offer Atiku to Nigerians for them to see a clear difference between him and the president that is there now.”