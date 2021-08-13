Dokpesi: Only A Northerner Can Win Presidency For PDP In 2023

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, High Chief Raymond Dokepsi has expressed that his party stands a good chance of regaining power if it fields a candidate from the north in 2023.

He stated this in an interview with Daily Independent on Thursday.

Dokpesi stated that PDP members who are canvassing zoning of the presidential ticket to the South are only doing so because they want to copy the APC whose mem­bers are rooting for a zoning of the ticket to the South after the completion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ten­ure in 2023.

He stated that there is no way his party can win the 2023 presidential election if it presents a candidate from the Southern part of the country.

He said, “We are all Nige­rians and there is no need for us to keep deceiving ourselves at this point in time. At the age of 70 and with my experience in or­ganising campaigns in this country, I can tell you that unless there is a candidate from the North, in my own considered opinion, the PDP will not stand a chance of winning the election.”