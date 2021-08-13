Oyetola Assures Youths Of Better Representation In Governance

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has assured the citizens of his state greater youths’ involvement and better representation in governance.

He stated that if re-elected, they will occupy about 30 per cent of his executive council (exco).

The governor gave this assurance when he received youths at his office after the 20-kilometre march to commemorate the 2021 International Youth Day.

The Osun helmsman expressed delight about their reciprocal gesture.

He said his administration’s prioritisation of the concerns of youths was rooted in his belief in the future of the state.

Oyetola urged the youth to embrace peace and pursue developmental objectives in the interest of the state.

He noted that his political ambition is not worth the blood of any youth.