“Plastic Surgery Is Wiping Out Generations Of Beauty” – Actress Jamie Lee Curtis

Hollywood actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, has urged young people to embrace their natural beauty, and resist the urge to do plastic surgery.

The 62-year-old expressed her worries about modern beauty standards, during a recent interview with Fast Company.

In her words:

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now. The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”