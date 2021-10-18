Secondus: I Won’t Withdraw Court Case Against PDP

Embattled chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has stated that he will not withdraw a case in court challenging his removal from office.

Secondus stated that he is “under pressure for justice” and will seek it anywhere.

In a statement issued by Ike Abonyi, his spokesperson, on Monday, Secondus said nothing short of justice and respect for its servants will save the PDP from hirelings.

“The attention of the media office of Prince Uche Secondus has been drawn to an unsubstantiated story claiming that Prince Uche Secondus is under pressure to withdraw his case against the party from the court,” the statement reads.

Also Read: APC Congratulates Party Members On Successful State Congresses

“The truth which the said news did not state is that Prince Secondus is not in court against the party but was dragged to court by a person bent on hijacking the soul of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the media office wishes to restate that Prince Secondus is really under pressure for justice and would seek it anywhere to save the party from hirelings out to destroy and derail the focus of the party.

“The party leaders are aware of who went to court against it and knows what to do rather than indulging in the mind game. Nothing short of Justice and respect for its servant.”