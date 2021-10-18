Eid-ul-Maulud: Buhari Felicitates With Muslims; Preaches Forgiveness

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Muslims and Nigerians of all faith on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud which marks the birth of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Monday.

Shehu quoted Buhari as saying, “I am delighted to send greetings of peace, unity and goodwill to the Muslim Ummah, fellow citizens and Muslims all over the world as they observe and celebrate Eid-ul-Maulud.”

Also Read: FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday For Eid-ul-Maulud Celebration

The President went on to urge Muslims to strive for forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Islamic Prophet.

“On this auspicious occasion, I wish you all the blessings of today,” Buhari said.