“Stop Creating War; We Don’t Want To Fight,” BBNaija’s Sammie Tells Fans

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Sammie has appealed to fans to stop creating wars among the ex-housemates.

The 26-year-old reality TV star took to his official Twitter account to make the appeal.

Sammie further stated that peace and love is content too and people should stop expecting the ex-housemates to be at war because they don’t want to fight.

He wrote:

“Hate is a hella of a drug! You are killing yourself! Nobody is perfect not cos our imperfections were displayed on TV doesn’t mean there isn’t room to grow, learn and love. We don’t want to fight ourselves. Stop creating war where there is no war. Peace and love is content too!”

Read Also: I Am Tired Of Doing Just Photoshoots – BBNaija’s Sammie