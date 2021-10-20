We Must Never Forget #EndSARS Protest — Saraki

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians not to ever forget the #EndSARS protest that rocked the nation last year.

He made this remark in a statement issued by the former senate president.

Saraki, while marking the first anniversary of the sad incident, said that his thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, loved ones, sustained injuries, or sustained other losses at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Also Read: #EndSARSMemorial: Falana Tackles Police, Says Only Governors Have Power Over Rallies

The statement read in part, “On the first anniversary of October 20th, 2020, like many Nigerians, I have struggled with coming to terms with the sobering events of that day.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, loved ones, sustained injuries, or sustained other losses at the Lekki Toll Gate and at various locations in Lagos and around the country when security agencies were deployed to clamp down on the protests and non-state actors took advantage to cause chaos and mayhem.”

Saraki further noted that it is worrying that despite the protest that rocked the nation nothing has really been done to resolve the issues that caused the protests in the first place.

Saraki stated that instead of the police to protect the citizen, the Nigerian Police have resorted to threatening the public.

He appealed to the Nigerian government to reform the police and justice sector.