2023 Presidency: No Southern Candidate Can Win Without Northern Support –Yakasai

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has expressed that no Southern candidate can win the 2023 Presidency without the support of the North.

The 96-year-old elder statesman made this known in an interview with Saturday PUNCH

He also revealed that he would support the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid in 2023.

Yakasai said he had earmarked two politicians to support for Presidency in 2023.

He, however, stated that he has no intention to join politics but he has the constitutional right to back any candidate of his choice.

Asked whether he planned to join the ruling party after Tinubu’s visit on Wednesday, Yakassai said, “I don’t want to join any (political) party but I can support a candidate of my choice. I have said it way back in 1951 that I will not be a party member but I will support a candidate of my choice.”

On the APC leader’s visit, the elder statesman said, “He (Tinubu) just came to visit me but actually I have two of them (presidential aspirants) that I have earmarked right from the beginning and I made a vow that any one of them who came to ask for my support first is the person I would support. Tinubu is the first person.”

When asked whether Tinubu told him he would be contesting for President in 2021, Yakasai said, “He (Tinubu) did and he asked for my support.”