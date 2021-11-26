26-Year-Old Man Contests For Position Of APC Women Leader

Ameer Sarkee, a Kano resident is seeking to be elected the national women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 26-year-old member of Nigeria’s ruling party said he has what it takes to occupy the position.

In 2019, he contested for the post of women leader in a Kwankwasiyya group – a group loyal to former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano, but the Kano State polytechnic graduate lost on that occasion.

He, however, said he would not let himself be defeated this time around, saying he has experience in dealing with women’s issues.

He promised that he will ensure that women’s voices are heard more in politics and governance if he becomes the national women chairperson in th APC.

“Ever since I was a child when I saw a woman in need of help I tried to help her – like helping them to carry their loads or buying them something – and that’s why I wanted to be the female leader of our party,” Sarkee told BBC.

“Some people ask me why I am running for the post and my answer is ‘God created men to guide the affairs of women,” Ameer told BBC Hausa.

“So it is not a bad thing for me to want to lead women especially given that I mean well for them.”

Ameer said he hopes the women of the APC will agree to vote for him even though he is a man, saying his greatest challenge remains women who see him as stripping them of their positions

“The biggest challenge I face is gaining the trust of women; some are jealous of seeing me lead them, others think I’m going to take what belongs to them but it’s not,” Ameer said.

In contrast to his fears, Ameer said, while he is face with challenges of being accepted by some women, some others are routing for his emergence as the APC national women chairperson.

“At the same time I am getting encouragement from women, even yesterday some women’s groups came to show their support for me and many of them are supporting me on social media,” Ameer said.