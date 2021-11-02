2Baba’s Babymama, Pero Reacts To Comment On Her Son’s Page

The comment section remains a fight for both celebrities and their fans. Pero makes this reaction as a user dropped a nasty comment on her son’s page.

She has brought to the attention of all IG users that the user who made that statement has messed with a whole trailer park.

“I was on the phone the other day and the person said to tell you to advice your mom to stop being a hone wrecker. I wonder why”. This was the user’s message that stirred up again for Pero.

Reacting back, she said “This person went to post this comment on my son’s page. I don’t look for trouble but when you mess with my kids u mess with the whole trailer park @pristineluxe you will never know peace. I will find you believe.”