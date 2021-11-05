5G: Deployment Won’t Affect Nigerians’ Health, NCC Assures National Assembly

The Executive Vice Chairman of the National Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta has assured Nigerians of the safety of their health with the proposed 5G network.

Danbatta gave the assurance when he appeared before the National Assembly joint committee on Communications to defend his commission’s 2022 budget proposal on Monday.

The NCC’s response was sequel to the fear raised by some members of the joint committee about the fears being expressed by Nigerians over the deployment of the new technology.

Danbatta stated that the agency proposed to generate N632.39bn in 2022 from the sale of 5G spectrum to telecommunications firms, among other revenue sources.

He said, “The revenue would be realised through the sales of 5G spectrum, fines among others.

“Concerning the fears about the 5G spectrum, we share the same concern because it is justified and we have been sensitising Nigerians about the safety of the new technology. The 5G network we are going to launch has no harm.

“Up till date, there is no credible evidence about the health hazard of the 5G technology, therefore it is safe.”

He further stated that the 5G Spectrum network was good for the economy and the nation’s social transformation.

He said, “There is no medical evidence from the World Health Organisation indicating any harmful effect of the spectrum on the health of the end users.

“NCC has enjoined Nigerians at the national level to disabuse their minds on the purported harmful effect of the spectrum and we will continue to sensitise them on the spectrum until everybody embraces the use of the 5G network,” he explained.