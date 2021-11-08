Presidential Clinic: Shehu Sani Knocks Politicians Over Love For Foreign Doctors

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has faulted politicians for their love of foreign doctors and medical tourism.

Sani stated this via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

He stated that the Presidential Wing of the State House Clinic, which is undergoing an upgrade, would not stop the obsession with foreign doctors and clinics.

Also Read: Buhari Approves N21bn For 14-Bed Presidential Clinic

He wrote, “No matter how much is spent to upgrade and equip the Presidential Clinic, it will never change their obsession with foreign Doctors and foreign clinics.”

On Monday, November 1, the president’s Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, inaugurated the construction of the State House Clinic Presidential Wing on November 1, 2021.