Anambra Poll: Voter Apathy Will Have Dire Consequences, Kukah Warns

Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Hassan Kukah has expressed that voter apathy in the Anambra governorship election will have severe consequences.

Kukah spoke on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Wednesday.

He stated that voter apathy will be detrimental to the development of the state.

“Voter apathy is rampant across the world but voter apathy in Africa and Nigeria has consequences,” he said.

“It is not like the United States and other settled democracies where whether you vote or not, things happen to run on fine. Whether you elect the right person or not, it will not affect the level of education and health that they have in their environment.

“But for us in Nigeria and in Africa, election is war, a battle of life and survival. In part because if you vote for the wrong person, you could easily become a small dot in a big circle.

“You vote for the wrong person, you could easily end up with no road in your village, or school or health care facility.”