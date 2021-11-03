Gbaja: We Want Electoral Act That Doesn’t Compromise Nigeria’s Sovereignty

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that the ninth national assembly is working to ensure that the electoral act amendment bill doesn’t compromise Nigeria’s sovereignty, when signed into law.

He stated this while hosting a team of the European Union (EU) delegation in Nigeria led by Samuela Isopi, the head of mission, on Wednesday.

The speaker said no country has a perfect electoral system, but the national assembly is making serious efforts to make Nigeria’s electoral law to be in tune with the country’s peculiarities.

“You talked about the much talked about electoral act amendment. For you to have a good democracy, you need to have a good electoral law. Our electoral law is not perfect, just like your own is not perfect,” he said.

“But our goal is to make it perfect. That’s why in the ninth assembly, we try to see that we make our electoral act to be perfect. We took our time to be thorough without sacrificing anything.

“Today, we’re at the threshold of history. We want to have an electoral act that is acceptable to the majority of Nigerians. We want an electoral act that does not compromise the sovereignty of Nigeria. That’s key to us. Nigeria is a very plural society in terms of religion and ethnicity. These are some of the considerations we have to make.”

Gbajabiamila, who congratulated the new head of EU mission in Nigeria on her appointment, said “I believe with a lot of collaboration, we can do a lot and greater things together.”