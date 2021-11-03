‘Mistakes Were Made From All Angles’, Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Lagos Building Collapse

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has spoken on the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state.

Speaking on Wednesday when he visited the site of the building collapse, the governor stated that there is enough blame to go around.

He said: “This an event that could be described clearly as a national disaster. Mistakes were made from all angles.”

While sympathising with the relatives of the victims, the governor said such an incident “should not be happening in a modern-day city like Lagos”.

Recall that the governor had on Tuesday announced the indefinite suspension of Gbolahan Oki, the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Commenting on the suspension, he said: “We will say that we had to take from the head, from the leadership of that agency

“And you can rest assured that if they are other people that are found in the course of the investigation, they will face the full wrath of the law.”