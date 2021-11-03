Fashola: Nigeria Doesn’t Need New Road Projects

Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has stated that the country does not need new roads projects.

The minister spoke on Wednesday when he appeared before a house of representatives committee on works to defend the ministry’s budget.

Fashola explained that instead of awarding new road projects, the “limited resources” should be applied to completing abandoned and uncompleted projects.

“The number of projects is increasing and all of us must find a way to come to a consensus because our revenue is not increasing at the same exponential rate,” he said.

“What we are seeing every year is that we appropriate for a very token amount for a project of certain quantum. Now, once the award is done, the question of financing becomes a challenge.

“With the inflation and everything, there must come a time and I think that time is now; Mr chairman and honourable members, enough of new roads and new projects.

“Let us concentrate our limited resources to complete or progress some of what we have started. In finding the solution, I will be happy. There are a couple of roads in Osun and we cannot finish all of them in one budget cycle.

“If the parliamentarians from each state can come together and say, this is on priority project for us and decide that let us move our zonal intervention project — and say this is what we want to achieve — this is an honest conversation we must have.”