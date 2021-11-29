Banditry: Northern Elders Warn Against Declaring All Fulanis As Terrorists

The Northern Elders Forum, have warned against any move targeted at designating all Fulani persons as terrorists.

This is in reaction to a Federal High Court in Abuja, ruling that bandits terrorising parts of the North as terrorists, saying their criminal activities were acts of terrorism.

Reacting to the development, in a statement issued on Monday by the Director Publicity and Advocacy of the forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the group expressed concern that declaring bandits as terrorists may affect innocent Fulani people.

The group stated that only the criminal elements among the Fulani herdsmen should be made to face the wrath of the law.