Electoral bill: Don’t Yield To Governors’ Pressure, NLC Writes Buhari

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has thrown its weight to the clamour on the electoral bill, saying President Muhammadu Buhari should assent the Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a letter dated November 23, 2021, titled, ‘Please assent the Electoral Bill,’ to the President.

He described the bill as one of the most progressive bills and a product of thoughtfulness from the National Assembly in recent times.

He urged Buhari not to yield to the pressure from state governors and other groups, describing their opposition to the mode of primary contained in the bill as “a classic case of greed for political power, inordinate ambition, a ruthless quest for command and control in a democracy and mindless expansionist tendencies.”