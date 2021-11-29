We Must Uphold Family Values To Rebuild Society -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigerian parents and guardians must uphold family values in order to rebuild society.

Buhari stated this at the wedding of Mr. Jachimike Ikpeazu, son of Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, in Umuahia, Abia State, on Sunday.

He was rpresented by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, at the occasion.

President Buhari attributed the problems facing the nation to the diminishing emphasis on the importance of family values.

Buhari lamented that parents and guardians who should inculcate good character in their wards have abdicated their responsibility.

He said, “Marriage is family value, character. The reason why there are issues in society today is because families are broken. When values are enshrined in families, the entire society will be good.”